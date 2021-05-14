Masters of the Universe: Revelation premieres July 23 on Netflix

Nearly four decades later, the power returns! Created as a “love letter” to the fans who grew up with the franchise, Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be premiering globally on July 23 on Netflix.

From the same animation studio that brought us the Castlevania and Blood of Zeus series, the new MOTU series will be a direct continuation of the classic storyline, with the evolution of fan-favourite characters, an updated look, and an all-star cast!

The Netflix series is a two-part story. Part one will debut on July 23 with five episodes.

“Our Universe-spanning serial takes cues directly from the beloved 80’s cartoon – so longtime fans will be transported right back to their childhoods!", said Kevin Smith, Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner.

"But even if you’re unfamiliar with the mysteries of #castlegrayskull, our cartoon chronicle is an inviting, engrossing adventure for the whole family (which is something I rarely get to do: work without an R rating of some sort)! I’m so proud of our show, as well as all the talented artisans who played with our toys!”

Now take a look at 10 images from the upcoming series, and see how true to the original it looks, but with a modern-day sheen.

There are already Mattel action figures lined up for the series with plenty more to come. Now all we have to do is to keep our eyes peeled on Netflix Geeked’s Facebook page for the trailer drop.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.