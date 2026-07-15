Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung opens eatery in Malaysia, says jokingly 'can't survive in TVB anymore'

Hong Kong actor-host Mat Yeung has set up roast meat eatery Six Hub Roast House in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, which opened yesterday (July 14).

The 45-year-old appeared in Malaysian food influencer Joseph Lam's social media videos on July 13, where the latter asked him: "You can't continue in TVB anymore? And that's why you set up a restaurant in Malaysia?"

"Yes, how did you know? It's because I can't survive in Hong Kong's TVB anymore and that's why I thought of coming here to try my luck," Mat quipped.

On a more serious note, he shared it has always been his dream to open a roast meat business, which motivated him to work with chefs to serve Hong Kong-style roast meat, including char siu and crispy roasted pork belly.

Mat invited Joseph to try out dishes at his restaurant, which also sells poached white chicken and their exclusive pepper roast duck.

This is not Mat's first F&B business venture. According to reports, he had set up a stew soup business with his friends in Hong Kong in 2018, which expanded into multiple branches over the next few years. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rent pressures, they shuttered the business in 2022.

It's believed that he had set up his latest business in Selangor as it is the hometown of his Malaysian model-actress fiancee Lisa Ch'ng, 39, and he is planning ahead for their married life. The couple had announced earlier that they are tying the knot at JW Marriott Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 2, after 10 years together.

Mat, who debuted in Hong Kong showbiz in 1999, was best known for his appearance in TVB dramas including Screen Play (2000), The 'W' Files (2003), Be Home for Dinner (2011), Master of Play (2012) and My Commissioned Lover (2019).

However, his acting career was suspended temporarily when he was arrested in 2020 for drunk driving. He made a comeback in Hong Kong dramas including Shadow of Justice (2021), Sinister Beings (2021), The Kwoks and What (2021), Night Beauties (2023) and Darkside of the Moon (2024).

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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