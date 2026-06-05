Mat Yeung and Lisa Ch'ng to hold wedding in KL in August

Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung and Malaysian model-actress Lisa Ch'ng will be tying the knot this year after 10 years together.

The couple began dating in 2016 after starring in the TVB sitcom Come Home Love.

According to a report published today (June 5) by Hong Kong media ST Headline, the wedding will take place at JW Marriott Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Aug 2.

The wedding invites were also leaked, with Lisa, 39, and Mat, 45, pictured together respectively in a red gown and classic suit and tie.

Responding to the report, Lisa said she didn't expect the news to be outed so quickly.

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She also revealed the wedding is a "spontaneous decision" by the two of them and they didn't expect their loved ones to be more excited than they are.

"We're both very grateful and happy! Thanks again for everyone's well wishes," she added.

When asked if they will hold another reception in Hong Kong, Lisa said they haven't thought about it yet.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com