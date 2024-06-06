Matilda Tao's daughter graduates from high school, thanks K-pop girl group Twice before own mum

Music can get you through some pretty tough times, high school included.

Taiwanese host-singer Matilda Tao's daughter Lillian Lee recently graduated from high school in the United States, and the proud mum shared photos from the graduation ceremony and the after-party back in Taiwan on Instagram yesterday (June 5).

In one of the photos, Lillian's yearbook can be seen with a quirky dedication section.

Matilda wrote: "She put a lot of photos of her family in her graduation album, and especially thanked her family and mother" though she added that the first to be thanked was K-pop girl group Twice.

Lillian's yearbook reads: "Thank you Twice for being the best group ever. And I love my family unconditionally, especially my mum."

Matilda and her husband, Taiwanese actor Lee Lee-zen, also have a 15-year-old son enrolled at an international school in Singapore.

Celebrating back home

While Lillian forbade her mum from posting any photos of her at graduation as she thought she "didn't look good that day", Matilda's post showed Lillian's name and photo appearing on screen at the ceremony.

Matilda wrote in the caption that she felt sorry as she was alone cheering for Lillian while other students had friends and entire families, including those who even brought fireworks to celebrate.

"After returning to Taipei, I asked my colleagues at UFO Radio (where Matilda is a radio DJ) to help her celebrate and we sang a Happy Graduation Song to make it up to her," Matilda wrote.

[[nid:688532]]

In the video, Lillian can be seen at the pantry section of an office, presumably UFO Radio's, with several people cheering and clapping for her.

There are banners celebrating Lillian's graduation, with pizza and soft drinks galore on the table.

"In addition to lamenting how time flies, I also feel that it was not an easy journey," Matilda continued in her caption.

"Best wishes to all graduates. I hope you can spread your wings and enjoy the joy of pursuing your dreams!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7zMpn_BxCv/[/embed]

[[nid:688319]]

