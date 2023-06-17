Matthew Broderick says he is 'very happy' he suddenly became a dad

Matthew Broderick is "very happy" that he suddenly became a dad.

The 61-year-old actor tied the knot with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, in 1997 and went on to have James, 20, and 13-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion with her and as he attended the 2023 Father of the Year Awards in New York with his eldest, reflected that becoming a parent is the best thing he has ever done.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "Of all the things I've done, being a father is my favourite. It just happens, you know? You don't really know how to do it, and then suddenly you're a dad. But I'm very happy that that happened. There's a picture here, my dad was Father of the Year in 1977, I guess, and his daughter - my sister Martha - gave him the award. So now, he's here, so it's kinda similar, yeah. Life repeating itself."

Meanwhile, James explained that he could be following in his father's footsteps as he has dabbled in a bit of acting and admitted that he really enjoyed it but is keeping his options open because he is still in college.

He added: "I tried it out and really liked it, so that'll be great. But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I'm not, like, super worried about it. I'm still in college... right now I have time to try things out, but when I get back to school, I won't have a lot of time to, like, do other stuff, 'cause it's hard. "

Matthew went on to advise his son to only "stick at it" if performing really is a true passion for him.

He said said: "Just keep at it as long as you really love it, you know? If you don't like it, don't go crazy sticking to it. I always feel funny telling people, 'Stick with it no matter what sometimes,' but people who do stick with it tend to really love it, so I guess that takes care of itself.

Eminem was a proud dad when he walked his daughter Alaina Scott down the aisle at her wedding.

The rapper was front and centre when Alaina, 30, wed her long-time partner Matt Moeller in Detroit, Michigan, on June 9 with the bride declaring her famous father "wasn't going to miss" her big day.

She told People: "I had an 80-foot long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle. He wasn't going to miss that."

Alaina added: "These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I'm just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone," says Scott. "None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I'm beyond blessed."

The wedding took place at the Packard Proving Ground Historic museum in Shelby Township, Michigan in front of 125 guests. The bride wore a Katerina Bocci gown and the aisle was packed with 2,000 white roses.

The while event was focused on family with Alaina's sister Hailie Jade Mathers - whose mother is Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott - acting as maid of honour and her uncle - the rapper's half-brother Nathan 'Nate Kane' Mathers - performing at the reception.

Alaina's mother Dawn Scott, who died in January 2016, is the sister of rapper Eminem's ex-wife Kim. The 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker adopted Alaina - who he refers to as Lainey in his tunes - in early 2000.

The bride and groom also took the unusual step of banning plus-ones for their wedding because they wanted to keep the event small and intimate.

Alaina added of the special day: "Our wedding was something out of a movie. I planned the entire thing, down to every last detail. Even customised napkins of our dogs with the phrase 'Our parents are married!' It's just very rewarding to see all your hard work come to life."