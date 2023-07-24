'Maybe he saw how I struggled': Richie Jen helps woman carrying 2-month-old baby with her suitcases and pram at airport

Lugging your suitcases around on your own can be tiring, but this woman had it harder with a two-month-old baby, a pram and three suitcases in tow.

Fortunately for her, Taiwanese singer Richie Jen happened to be there to offer a helping hand.

On Friday (July 21), the woman explained in a Xiaohongshu post that she was flying from Taipei to Shanghai and met the 57-year-old star on the plane.

Sharing a photo she took with him, she expressed her gratitude towards Richie, calling him a "good man".

"Maybe he saw how I struggled getting off the plane… I am very grateful that someone offered help when I was in a hurry. I met the most warm-hearted celebrity, and he was very polite," she wrote.

She said Richie — who was wearing a black mask and a hat — helped her to push her three pieces of luggage, on top of his own two, all the way to the arrival hall where her husband was waiting.

The woman's husband and older son were waiting for her there and her hubby took photos of her walking out, not knowing Richie was behind her.

Netizens took to the comment section to praise the singer.

"Richie is too caring. He doesn't have the airs of a celebrity," said one netizen.

"There are very few people who are this kind-hearted, let alone a big star," another remarked.

