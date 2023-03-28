'Maybe it's the power of the internet': Former actor Liang Weidong surprised people still remember him after 20 years

Despite quitting showbiz for over 20 years, former actor Liang Weidong still gets recognised on the streets.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, he gave an update on what he has been doing since leaving Mediacorp in 2001 and whether he gets the itch to act again.

Weidong shared he just started work at a galvanising plant, which his wife of 20-plus years bought with two friends.

After leaving showbiz, Weidong helped his cousin in a business exporting orchids. He lived in Australia for a while and worked in real estate and also the maritime industry for more than a decade.

Still recognised on the streets

He joined Mediacorp in 1988 and was known for playing both good and cunning characters equally well. His works included drama series Pretty Faces (1991), Fiery Passion (1991), Reaching for the Stars (1993) and The Unbeatables (1993).

What surprises him, he told reporters, is that people still recognise him on the street. He expressed: "Maybe it's the power of the internet. Younger audiences watched my old dramas online."

When asked if he watches local dramas, he said: "Not at all. There are too many choices, and if I were to choose, it would be mainly Chinese or Korean dramas."

He said Mediacorp has asked him to return to acting but he has no lingering desire for the glitz and glamour of showbiz.

"They asked me, but I could not make time. My work was from nine to five every day but filming schedules are irregular, and I didn't want to delay the filming."

He added: "If the role is not great and there are few scenes, there is no need for me to return to acting."

Nonetheless, he maintained ties with his ex-colleagues, including Tang Miaoling and Chen Tianwen.

"But Sean Say seems to be 'missing'; I don't have news of him at all," Weidong said.

