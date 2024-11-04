Mayiduo makes directorial debut with film starring Xixi Lim, Charlene Huang, Cayydences

Today (Nov 4) marks a milestone in the career of local content creator Mayiduo as he embarks on his directorial debut with the movie Aunty Like, Aunty Subscribe!.

The film revolves around Ah Hua, the down-to-earth owner of a fishball store who loses everything important to her to a young and famous influencer. She decides to take revenge by becoming an influencer herself to win everything back.

The film, which will delve into themes of self-identity, loyalty and self-improvement, stars Mayiduo's comedy partner Charlene Huang, Singaporean actress Xixi Lim and local TikToker Cayydences, with guest stars and cameos by comedians from Singapore and Malaysia.

The film is presented by mm2 Entertainment and Double Up, a media company founded by Mayiduo and Charlene which focuses on Mandarin social media content creation, video productions and talent management.

In 2022, the two companies launched a youth-focused initiative branded Youth To Youth (Y2Y) with the intention to encourage young people to create content and join the entertainment industry.

It was announced then that the Y2Y initiative would include three short films, one music video and one full-length film.

In a previous interview with AsiaOne, Mayiduo, 32, shared: "I was very touched when I heard that, because directing a movie has always been one of the goals in my life."

Aunty Like, Aunty Subscribe! is slated for release in theatres in 2025.

