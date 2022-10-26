'This was a very meaningful trip': Ajoomma's Kang Hyung-suk didn't expect Singaporeans to like him so much

Kang Hyung-suk's recent trip to Singapore left him with a greater sense of purpose.

In an interview with AsiaOne last Thursday (Oct 20), South Korean actor Hyung-suk revealed that he didn't expect Singapore fans to welcome him so warmly.

"Because I'm a Korean actor, I'm not aware of the reception from overseas," the 30-year-old said.

"Coming to Singapore, I was very, very surprised that Singaporeans really know about me and even cheered for me. To have experienced that myself and seen Singaporean fans — I feel that this was a very meaningful trip."

In Ajoomma, Hyung-suk plays Kwon-woo, a tour guide to South Korea who is fluent in both Korean and Mandarin.

As his character takes a tour group through South Korea, a short, unplanned stop leaves him at a loss — quite literally — as one Singaporean tourist, known throughout the film as 'Ajoomma' or 'Auntie' (Hong Huifang), gets left behind as the tour bus drives off.

And although both Kwon-woo and Hyung-suk are both capable of speaking Mandarin, it wasn't simple for Hyung-suk to play his role and work together with non-Korean speakers.

Said Hyung-suk: "At the start, I was really worried about how we (Hyung-suk and Huifang) would communicate with each other because I felt that my Mandarin wasn't good enough.

"But once we met face-to-face on the set, I realised that many things can be communicated with just a look, which is a very magical thing."

Huifang, 61, chimed in with a laugh: "Just by looking at his eyes, I'll know what he wants."

The veteran actress mused that it might be because she's a mother — and her children are around the same age as Hyung-suk — that she can vaguely tell what Hyung-suk wants just by looking at him.

"I feel the same, I can understand her too," Hyung-suk added in Mandarin.

He also explained that he had very quickly learned his script and understood what each scene required, so when he was on set and filming, there were no problems.

However, one thing he felt was a pity was that he was unable to talk to his co-stars about their personal lives, likes or dislikes and even joke around with them as his Mandarin wasn't good enough.

"Don't worry," Huifang said in response while laughing. "I'll learn Korean to talk to you."

Our own 'emotional support' Ajoomma

To Hyung-suk, Ajoomma's story isn't just a simple work of fiction — it holds value for those that view it.

"My mother watched the film and she felt a lot for it," he said. "At that stage in life, kids are finding their own lives and moving away from their parents, so it's a very lonely process for the Ajoomma.

"She has to take up challenges in life on her own, and through this film, she helps aunties like herself get the emotional support they need."

Ajoomma, also starring Yeo Jin-goo, Jung Dong-hwan and Shane Pow will be available for viewing in Golden Village theatres across Singapore from Oct 27.

