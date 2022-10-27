'What if I leave everything behind and retire?' Ajoomma was Hong Huifang's 'last chance' in showbiz

Who would've thought that Golden Horse award nominee Hong Huifang considered retiring from showbiz just before she received her role in Ajoomma?

In an interview with AsiaOne last Thursday (Oct 20), Huifang revealed that she also set an ultimatum for herself — if she couldn't flesh out her role in Ajoomma well, she would delete all her social media accounts and quit showbiz entirely.

Said the 61-year-old actress: "Before I received this role (in Ajoomma), I've already acted in so many dramas and played a variety of roles — but I had never acted in as the main character before and certainly not for a film.

"At that point, I was thinking to myself, 'What if I leave everything behind and retire?'"

In Ajoomma, Huifang plays the titular character as a Singaporean auntie who goes to South Korea on her own after her only child suddenly backs out of the tour.

However, when she leaves the tour bus during an unscheduled pit stop, she is left behind and embarks on an unexpected journey in rediscovering herself.

"This role let me fully utilise my many years of experience, especially from the more heartfelt and emotional roles I've played in the past," Huifang explained.

"I told myself that this was my last chance. If I didn't grasp this opportunity and perform my role well, I would close all of my social media accounts and leave showbiz."

Yesterday (Oct 26), Huifang also shared a video on Instagram of her first day filming in South Korea.

Appearing in front of her camera teary-eyed, she said: "Today, Jan 16, 2022, is a day that will be held in my heart forever, and also a turning point in my life that I've waited many decades for."

She added, choking back tears: "Even though it's only the first day of filming, I'm very nervous but also very excited. I believe that I'll be able to breathe life into this character — Ajoomma is me, I am Ajoomma.

"I hope that Ajoomma will be able to stand on the global stage and gain recognition worldwide — Hong Huifang, Ajoomma, do your best! You can do it!"

With the understanding now that she had set an ultimatum for herself, it becomes clear that this video was recorded with a lot of underlying emotions and she likely felt that it was all or nothing for her and her career.

And her gamble paid off immensely.

Towards the end of September this year, it was announced that Huifang has been nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Horse awards, which is the Chinese equivalent of the Oscars.

The film has also been selected as Singapore's entry to the Oscars.

Looking back on her success, she said in the interview with AsiaOne: "Ajoomma has made me feel like I've still got a path ahead of me to traverse, perhaps for another 10 to 20 years.

"It has revived and rejuvenated both me and my career and allowed me to keep moving forward for a while more, at least until my body gives in."

Ajoomma also features local actor Shane Pow and South Korean actors Kang Hyung-suk and Jung Dong-hwan, and is now showing in Golden Village theatres across Singapore.

