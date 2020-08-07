Free: How you can meet Lee Dong-wook, Song Seung-heon, Yoo Yeon-seok and other Korean celebs in live fan meet

Fan meets have been mostly ground to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But here's how you can attend one featuring some of K-drama's top male actors for free.

Lee Dong-wook (Goblin), Song Seung-heon (Black), Lee Kwang-soo (Running Man), Kim Beom (Boys Over Flowers), and Yoo Yeon-seok (Hospital Playlist) will appear in an online livestream fan meet together next Friday (Aug 14).

TikTok Stage with Men and Mission is open to fans around the world and will be held at 7pm (Singapore time), with the live Korean version on @TikTok_Kr and the live English version on @TikTok_Stage.

The programme will include interactive sections between the actors and fans, where the stars will complete missions to fulfil fans' wishes.

ALSO READ: 10 K-dramas with healing stories that hit you in the feels

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com