Megan Thee Stallion dismisses rumours she had argument with Justin Timberlake backstage at VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion has dismissed rumours she had a furious bust-up with Justin Timberlake backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper, 28, was caught on video behind the scenes of the Tuesday (Sept 12) night event at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, apparently showing her dramatically waving her hands and shouting at 42-year-old singer Justin.

But Megan brushed off talk that it was part of a row by posting a TikTok video on Wednesday that showed her smiling and dancing next to Justin while making hand gestures toward the camera.

She explained in a caption: "I just talk with my hands lol."

Megan added: "@justintimberlake love ya."

Page Six has reported she and Justin filmed the explanation video at a VMA afterparty at TAO Downtown in the Skybox private dining room after talk started to spread they were involved in a fight.

Sources said they partied there until 2am on Wednesday.

Fans have flooded social media with messages of support for Megan after she posted the video, with some saying it is typical for her to "talk with her hands", making her look angry.

Multiple insiders also confirmed to Page Six their VMAs encounter was friendly.

One told the outlet: "Meg loves Justin. She was saying, 'No, no, no, we've never met before.'

"It was their first time meeting, and she was excited."

Megan was at the VMAs to perform her and Cardi B's new single Bongos.

The event saw Justin reunited with his NSync bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone - amid rumours that they are collaborating on a new project.

