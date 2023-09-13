NSync reunites after a decade at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

NSync reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards - 10 years after their final public performance at the awards show.

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone took to the stage at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night (Sept 12) to present the Best Pop award, which was one of the nine prizes Taylor Swift took home on the night.

JC told the crowd: "Over 20 years ago we were here when we won Best Pop Video for Bye Bye Bye. It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us."

Chris added: "That award validated our hard work."

A visibly stunned Taylor, who admitted she had dolls of the group during her youth, asked the Tearin' Up My Heart hitmakers what their plans are for the future.

She said: "Are you doing something? What's gonna happen now? They're gonna do something and I need to know what it is."

But the quintet remained coy.

She added: "You guys are pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really, it's too much."

It comes after JC, Lance, Chris and Joey briefly performed with Justin during a medley at the 2013 VMAs, as part of the singer winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award that night.

But on Tuesday night, it was Shakira who won the Video Vanguard Award, and she performed on the MTV stage for the first time in 17 years.

She told the crowd: "Thank you MTV. Thank you for being such a big part of my career since I was only 18 years old."

Elsewhere during the night, Taylor won another eight accolades to take her tally to nine, including Song of the Year for Anti-Hero.

In her speech, she praised her longtime song writing partner Jack Antonoff, who wasn't in attendance.

She said: "I want to say, I'm really, really lucky that I get to write songs with one of my best friends in the world, his name is Jack Antonoff.

"I'm so lucky I've been making music with him since we worked on an album called 1989 - we will continue working together until 2089!'

"Anyway, I am so, so happy because this is validating my favourite part of what I get to do."

The ceremony was hosted by Nicki Minaj, who also went home with an award. She triumphed in the Best Hip-Hop category for Super Freaky Girl.

Other winners included and Ice Spice being named Best New Artist; Stray Kids' S-Class was awarded Best K-Pop; Anitta's Funk Rave took the Best Latin award; and SZA landed Best R and B thanks to song Shirt.

