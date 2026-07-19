Melanie Chisholm and actor boyfriend said to have married

Melanie Chisholm and Chris Dingwall are reportedly married.

The 52-year-old Spice Girls singer - also known as Mel C and Sporty Spice - and the model-actor-screenwriter, believed to be in his 40s, are said to have tied the knot at Country House Cumbria in the Lake District, Northwest England, on Saturday (July 18), the Mail on Sunday newspaper reports.

According to the publication, Melanie's bandmates, Geri Halliwell-Horner, 53, Melanie Brown/Mel B, 51, and Emma Bunton, 50, attended. Lady Victoria Beckham, 52, was absent as she was in the US with her 51-year-old husband, ex-football player Sir David Beckham, for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

However, it has been reported that Victoria designed Melanie's white, backless, floor-length wedding gown.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "It was a gift from Victoria; they are really close. Victoria would have loved to have been there if she could."

A source close to Victoria added: "It was her great pleasure to make the dress for Mel.

"She was sad she couldn't be there because she's in the US with David and, of course, the World Cup plans had been set for a long time.

"But she was wishing her all the best from afar for Mel's special day."

Melanie's 17-year-old daughter Scarlett - whom she had with her ex-partner, property developer Thomas Starr - is said to have played a key role in the ceremony as a bridesmaid.

The Mail on Sunday reported that guests looked "alarmed" as a herd of cows from a nearby farm ran towards Country House Cumbria - owned by actor Ben Forster, 45, who starred alongside Melanie in the musical Jesus Christ Superstar in 2013, and property developer Paul Longman - while the couple delivered their vows.

A source said: "Mel and Chris wanted an understated wedding; she didn't want a big flashy day but something smaller and very classy.

"Mel swore she would never get married, having a big do wasn't really for her. It is the perfect venue for them, totally out of the way but in the most beautiful place, and everyone had the most fantastic time.

'Victoria couldn't be there, but she loves Mel, and she will have made sure that she sent a beautiful present."

Neither Melanie nor Chris publicly announced an engagement or confirmed plans to marry.

The pair have been in a relationship for around two years after they met on celebrity dating app Raya.

Melanie has previously spoken openly about never believing marriage would form part of her future.

Having watched her parents separate when she was a young child, she repeatedly said she did not see herself getting married despite several long-term relationships.

In 2022 Melanie told The Sunday Times: "I've never, never wanted to marry. Maybe marriage works for some people, but maybe to think it works for the majority is an old-fashioned notion."

However, speaking to the same newspaper earlier this year, she revealed her relationship with Chris had changed her perspective.

She said: "You know what? (Marriage is) something I didn't think would be part of my story. But I'm so happy with Chris.

"Maybe it is something that will be in my life. I just think, just do all the things. Do you know what I mean? Have all the experiences."

The couple made their relationship public in 2024, with Melanie later revealing during an appearance on the Life Uncut podcast with Brittany Hockley, 38, and Laura Byrne, 40, that they first met through the celebrity dating app Raya.

In May, Melanie told The Telegraph: "He's very laid-back. He's loads of fun... we have very similar personalities and lifestyles."

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