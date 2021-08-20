Mexican actress Lyn May, 68, claims to be pregnant after 1-night stand with musician, 30

Mexican actress Lyn May, 68, is getting a fair bit of attention around the world now.

On Aug 9, the former exotic dancer made a surprising claim on her Instagram account. Posting a picture of herself being embraced by Los Angeles-based recording artist Markos D1, she wrote in Spanish: “I am very happy to announce that I am three months pregnant and Markos D1 is very happy that he will be a dad.”

The statement not only surprised netizens — who marvelled at Lyn May’s ability to conceive in spite of her age — but also the alleged baby father, who turns 30 in end August.

'I don't even know what happened that night’

The musician, whose real name is Marcos Hernandez, told Newsweek that he was unaware of Lyn's pregnancy and only found out via Instagram, like the rest of the world.

“I was just getting [messages] on my Instagram, like, 'Happy that you're gonna be a dad,' and it just went crazy," he said.

“It was kind of curious to me, because I did go to Mexico, to the Pepsi Center, to an event that we were invited to… we drank — I drank so much that I don’t even know what happened that night. It was crazy.”

Recounting the events that night, he said Lyn May suggested catching a ride together.



"But she doesn't live in Mexico City, she actually lives on the [outskirts] of Mexico City. So she asked if she could stay with me and I said, 'I have two beds.' And when we were there, I was so drunk, to be honest, I don't even know what happened that night.



"In the morning, when I woke up, she was in her bed, I was in my bed. We just had breakfast and she caught her Uber and since then we haven't spoken."



He added the two don’t have an “actual relationship”.

On social media, he responded to Lyn May’s announcement by posting a similar picture, captioning it "#2019" — indicating that the photos she posted are at least two years old.

‘We’re good friends’

Further dispelling rumours that the two are romantically involved with each other, Markos said that he met Lyn May back in 2019 when he invited her to be in one of his music videos, Borracho — which means Drunk in English.

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab

He also mentions that he and May Lyn got married in the video, which caused a stir as people thought that they were getting married in real life.

"[After] the whole video thing, people made it seem like we were going out for real. But in all my interviews I said, 'No, we're not in a relationship. We're good friends.' Lyn May, obviously, is iconic. She has a beautiful body for her age. I'm a fan and I was so happy for her to accept to be in my music video. That's where our relationship started, but it was all for a music video,” he clarified.

Unanswered calls to the actress

Since the baby announcement, Markos has reportedly tried to reach out to Lyn May but to no avail.

He said: "I guess everybody has been calling her, so I can't get in contact with her. Her phone is turned off, so there's no way I can [speak to her]...

“Basically, I said [in a message], 'What's up? Hey, just give me a call when you get a chance, when you're free, or when your phone is on, or when you're more relaxed.' Just to communicate, because when the news broke, I'm sure she's been [inundated with calls], so I'd like to give her some time to tell me what's the deal."

#friends?

Thus far, there has been no confirmation from either party about the purported pregnancy. However, Markos made an Instagram post on Aug 14 with a photo of Lyn May, asking fans to vote for her on Venga la Alegriatva, a Mexican television show that the actress is currently appearing on.

Although he praised her as an “icon of [their] culture”, Markos also hashtagged “#friends” in the caption, which leaves netizens questioning and wanting to know more about the alleged baby.

