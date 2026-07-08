Michael Tao and wife spotted in KL in rare public appearance after secret marriage

Hong Kong actor Michael Tao and his non-celebrity wife Ka Yee were recently seen in Kuala Lumpur, marking a rare public appearance for the low-profile couple.

The former TVB actor was one of the guest performers at the 4th Hong Kong Star's Charity Concert on June 27, which also saw other celebrities such as Elaine Yiu, Hera Chan and Keith Mok.

Photos circulating online later showed Michael, who turns 63 in August, and Ka Yee, a former media executive, in casual attire at tourist spots such as KL Citywalk and WynSnow.

He reportedly began dating Ka Yee in 2008 and news of their marriage was only made public after Hong Kong actress Meg Lam accidentally revealed it in 2025.

Michael was previously married to a woman named Wong Wai Po from 2000 to 2007. In a 2025 interview with Hong Kong media, he said the marriage was a learning experience and painful for both of them.

"Looking back, it was imperfect and incomplete. However, I don't see a reason to dwell on its flaws. I believe it was the best arrangement from fate," he said then.

In a previous interview, he called Ka Yee his "life partner", noting she stood by him when his career hit rock bottom after his divorce.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com