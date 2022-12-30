Michelle Obama 'couldn't stand' husband Barack while their children were young

Michelle Obama "couldn't stand" her husband Barack Obama while their children were young.

The 58 year old admitted that things were tough between her and Barack, 61, when their daughters – Sasha, 21 and Malia, 24 – were small, as they were trying to juggle their careers with raising their kids.

Speaking to Revolt, while promoting her new book The Light We Carry, Michelle, 58, said: "People think I'm being catty for saying this: it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband.

"And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.

"For 10 years, while we're trying to build our careers and worrying about school and who was doing what and what, I was like, 'Argh, this isn't even'.

"And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever. Ever. There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40. But guess what? Ten years.

'We've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 – it's just how you look at it. People give up – 'Five years; I can't take it'."

Michelle also admitted that she found raising young kids tough.

She explained: "Little kids, they're terrorists. They have demands. They don't talk. They're poor communicators. They cry all the time.

"They're irrational. They're needy. And you love them. And so you can't blame them, right? … So you turn that ire on each other."

Barack's tenure as US President started in 2009 and ended in 2017 after two terms.

Sasha was seven years old and Malia was 10 when the family moved into the White House in Washington DC, after a long campaign.

