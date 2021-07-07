Michelle Yeoh joins The Witcher: Blood Origin as sword-elf Scían

Even though we have the virtual WitcherCon happening this Friday (July 9), it would appear that some things are too exciting to keep the cat in the bag.

In the latest development in Netflix’s The Witcher universe, we have a new addition to the family. Michelle Yeoh, whom you may have seen in Star Trek: Discovery, and will see in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be joining The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The prequel to the main show led by Henry Cavill, Yeoh will be taking on the role of Scían, the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. Her character description is as follows: “No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart."

"When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin will unfold over six episodes, and is set about 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia even appears.

It will tell the tale of the very first Witcher, as well as touch on the events that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres. If you did not already know, that is when man, monsters, and elves all become intertwined in one world.

Yeoh continues a hot streak of sorts in appearing in the latest and usually greatest properties in pop culture. Her appearances in Star Trek, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now The Witcher solidifies her status as a huge draw.

Hopefully, we will continue to see her show off her acting chops for years to come.

Aside from Michelle Yeoh, The Witcher: Blood Origin will see Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall. Showrunner Declan de Barra is aided by executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who heads The Witcher, and creative consultant Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the original novels.

Be sure to catch the first annual WitcherCon this coming Friday. Fans can expect even more news about the property then.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.