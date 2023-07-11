Mickey Huang waiting for 'good opportunity' to respond to sexual assault allegations, says assistant

Three weeks after seemingly admitting in a livestream on June 19 that he had committed sexual assault in the past, and then subsequently harming himself, Mickey Huang seems to be doing better.

An assistant to the veteran Taiwanese host recently gave media an update on his current condition.

According to the assistant, the 51-year-old has been discharged from hospital and is resting at home.

His wife, actress Summer Meng, has stopped work and has been taking care of him. Her art exhibition ARU Fantasy Starry Sky is still ongoing until Aug 26.

The assistant shared that Mickey is currently healthy and will wait for a "good opportunity" to return to work or respond to the sexual assault allegations again.

He has also quit his role as a mentor on Taiwan reality show Next Girlz, which aims to form a new girl group, the assistant added. The show started filming in June.

In a Facebook post on June 19, internet celebrity Zofia claimed that more than 10 years ago, when she was 17 years old, a well-liked veteran with a wholesome public image forced a kiss on her and took nude photos of her.

That same day, Mickey admitted implicitly to the accusations and apologised for his actions in three separate videos posted on his Facebook account, which were later deleted.

He also apologised to Summer, 31, and their daughter, nicknamed Little Corn, who is a year old.

In addition, he also exposed around 18 other celebrities and hosts for their perceived wrongdoings, including Mickey's ex-girlfriend Dee Hsu and her sister Barbie, Jacky Wu, Sam Tseng, Vicky Chen, Shotgun Tuo, Lawrence Chou and Ariel Sha.

Jacky refuted the allegations on his womanising and financial problems, adding: "Maybe we can't even be old friends anymore because I will see you in court."

