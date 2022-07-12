Miles Teller and Tom Cruise discuss potential Top Gun: Maverick sequel

Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller is keen to reprise his role as Goose’s son Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw and he has talked to Tom Cruise about a possible Top Gun: Maverick sequel.

When asked about a Top Gun sequel, Maverick star Teller told ET that, “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” referring to Tom Cruise who led the 1986 original movie and this year’s sequel. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

Top Gun: Maverick has dominated the box office after its May premiere as it became Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film ever, and Paramount Pictures’ second highest-grossing movie of all time, with a worldwide box office takings of US$1.14 billion (S$1.6 billion). It is currently still the top movie of 2022, soaring above films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jurassic World: Dominion, and The Batman.

Teller has been grateful for the opportunity, adding that, “For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going.”

We don’t know yet if Top Gun 3 will happen but we do know that Cruise will be returning to the big screens in 2023, with his next Mission: Impossible 7 film, and number 8 planned for the year after. These will be the final two chapters for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt spy character.

But as with all things Hollywood, nothing stays ended forever; there’s always the possibility of another sequel.

ALSO READ: Top Gun: Maverick is now Tom Cruise’s biggest box office hit ever, passing $1.11b