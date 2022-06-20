Top Gun: Maverick is now Tom Cruise’s biggest box office hit ever, passing $1.11b

It was inevitable, Top Gun: Maverick has soared past US$800 million (S$1.11 billion) at the global box office, and is well on its way to the US$1 billion mark. By attaining this milestone, the movie is now Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film ever in his 40-year career.

The movie was supposed to hit cinemas in 2020, but was delayed multiple times because of the pandemic. Whilst other theatrical films pivoted to streaming, Cruise was adamant to wait until audiences could experience it on the big screen — a strategy that has clearly proven to benefit the movie greatly.

Top Gun: Maverick has now passed 2018’s Mission Impossible — Fallout, which was Cruise’s most successful film previously, standing at US$791.1 million at the global box office. The film currently stands strong at a 97 per cent certified “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an “A+” CinemaScore.