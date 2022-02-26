Miley Cyrus 'stands in solidarity' with Ukrainians, Arnold Schwarzenegger hopes 'sanity will eventually prevail'

Miley Cyrus is "standing in solidarity" with Ukraine, amid the Ukraine-Russia invasion.

The singer has recalled having the "most incredible experience" filming the music video for her 2018 hit Nothing Breaks Like A Heart in the capital city Kyiv, and has sent her support to the people of Ukraine after Russia launched a large-scale attack on its neighbouring country.

On social media, the 29-year-old wrote: "This morning was heartbreaking waking up to the news that Ukraine had been invaded. I had the most incredible experience filming Nothing Breaks Like A Heart in Kyiv and will be forever grateful to the local community who welcomed me with open arms.

"I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack and with our global community who is calling for an immediate end to this violence."

Miley is not the only celebrity to offer their support and speak out against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, also took to social media to offer his thoughts to the Ukrainian people and hopes "sanity will eventually prevail".

The Terminator star and former governor of California wrote: "My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people.

"I have been asked to do several interviews, but I believe the news should continue to focus on what is happening on the ground — on the tragedy that has broken our hearts and the bravery of the Ukrainian people that has inspired us.

"I am not a foreign policy expert, so I will leave the analysis to people smarter than me.

"I do know what it is like to grow up after a war, in an occupied country, and I know that in war and its aftermath, no one wins."

He continued: "War has a way of breaking the winners as well as the losers. I have Ukrainian friends and fans and I have Russian friends and fans. As far as I can tell, none of them want this.

"I hope sanity will eventually prevail and end this unnecessary war before too many lives are broken."