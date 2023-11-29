Military enlistment dates for BTS' RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook reportedly revealed

The military enlistment dates for the four remaining members of BTS have been revealed by South Korean media.

According to a report by Star News Korea today (Nov 29), 29-year-old RM and V, 27, will go to boot camp on Dec 11 together, while Jimin, 28, and Jungkook, 26, will enter the same training centre the next day.

Their management company Big Hit Music revealed on Nov 22 that they had begun the process to enter military service, but when it came to the specific dates, they said today that "it is difficult to confirm".

Jungkook wrote in a letter to fans: "I'm leaving you for a short while to serve in the military.

"After I return, I promise that I will be where I always am, on stage — having grown."

On Nov 26, V posted an Instagram Story of his trimmed hair scattered on the floor, prompting speculation that he has cut his hair in preparation for enlistment.

However, he held a livestream hours later showing off his new hairstyle, which was far from short, and told fans: "I had a haircut! My hair? Did you think that I had 'short' short hair?"

Back in Dec 2022, BTS member Jin was the first one to enlist, and he urged fans not to go to the training centre after his enlistment details were leaked.

"There will be many others coming to enlist or accompanying their loved ones as they enlist, so it will be hectic and could lead to potentially dangerous situations," he wrote on Weverse, but many decided to show up anyway.

J-hope enlisted in April this year and Suga in September.

With mandatory military service in South Korea being for a minimum of 18 months to two years, it is expected that all seven BTS members will be discharged by 2025.

