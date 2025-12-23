This made my day: Millennials Chantalle Ng, Kimberly Chia, Jernelle Oh try zero-point for 1st time

It's never too late to try something new.

Inspired by a CNA article about why Singapore kids no longer play at void decks and corridors, local actress Sheila Sim decided to bring the old times back.

"It (the article) struck a chord and reminded us that it was time to head outdoors again, just to play! And you don't need to be a child to do that. Adults need play too," said the 41-year-old in a recent Instagram post.

She invited her celebrity friends Chantalle Ng, Kimberly Chia and Jernelle Oh as well as make-up artists Clarence Lee and Melissa Yeo to join in on the fun.

"I told my kids about the good old days before smartphones existed, when play was spontaneous, messy and joyful… They've heard the stories, but they've never seen it. And they've definitely never seen how much fun (and how ridiculous) adults can be when we play together too!" she added.

Sheila posted a video compilation of them playing zero-point, a staple childhood game for those born in the 1970s and 1980s where players have to jump over a rubber band rope.

The difficulty goes up with each level as the rope is raised higher until players are unable to cross it.

The minute-long video showed their attempts at doing so, with millennials Chantalle, 30, Kimberly, also 30, and 31-year-old Jernelle visibly struggling to hilarious results.

According to Sheila, the trio had never played the game before, and the rest of them "naturally beat them... and laughed way too hard doing it".

"So tiring," said Chantalle at one point after multiple tries.

The clip wrapped up with Jernelle doing a cartwheel, that in Sheila's words, did absolutely nothing for her as the rope was too high up.

Concluding the post on an encouraging note, Sheila asked her followers to tag her in their posts if they decide to do the same.

"Let's bring back these timeless games from our childhood. As much as academics matter, play matters just as much. Through play, children learn resilience, teamwork, creativity and confidence," she said.

"As parents, playing alongside them reminds us to slow down, be present and reconnect, not just with our kids but with ourselves too."

