Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return for 'Enola Holmes' sequel

While it might not have been critically acclaimed across the board, the sequel for Enola Holmes will see the return of Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill.

We’ve seen them most recently in Godzilla vs. Kong and Zack Snyder’s Justice League which were both blockbusters in their own right despite the pandemic.

By Netflix’s own standard, Enola Holmes saw 76 million households tuning into the 2020 movie in the first 28 days of release for at least two minutes. While we won’t be sure how many made it to the end, it meant a significant measure to warrant a sequel.

With a whole slew of material from Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries, there will be the possibility that four more movies could be in the works.

The sequel would also be bringing back writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer as well to round up the production.

In the meantime, the next moment we’ll see Henry Cavill would be for the second season of the Witcher as he spends some time away from his PC and Total War.

