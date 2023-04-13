Mirror's Keung To in Singapore for work, brings mum and aunt for holiday too

Being busy doesn't mean you have to give up on family time.

Keung To, a member of Hong Kong boy band Mirror, brought his mum and aunt to Singapore while attending a work event here yesterday (March 12).

He shared a blurry photo of his mum on his Instagram Story with the caption: "Sons take terrible photos, please have daughters, guys."

She appeared to be taking a dip in the infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands, wearing a modest T-shirt.

Subsequent Instagram Stories showed Keung To, also fully dressed, in the pool with his mum and aunt in the background, and subsequently holding his mum's hand in the pool as he beckoned her to look at the camera.

"Others hold their girlfriends' hands, I hold my mum's," the 23-year-old wrote.

Keung To also showed off the view of Gardens by the Bay from his hotel window in a livestream.

The mama's boy was in Singapore for an event by fashion label Kenzo, attending alongside local actor Glenn Yong and regional celebs including Thai actor Off Jumpol Adulkittiporn, Vietnamese actress Quynh Anh Shyn and Taiwanese actor Austin Lin.

Keung To rose to fame after winning the talent competition Good Night Show — King Maker in 2018, making his debut alongside fellow contestants in the boy band Mirror in November that year. He also made his solo debut in June 2019.

On July 28 last year, an accident during a concert left two of Mirror's backup dancers with severe injuries and put the group's activities on hold, but they returned in October with their new single We All Are.

The boy band released their first English single Rumours last month.

