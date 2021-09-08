Money Heist season 5 volume 1: The beginning of the end

Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel in its native tongue, was one of the most unexpected finds as a Netflix subscriber.

It became one of the platform’s biggest hits, introducing the world to the thrills of Spain’s take on the heist formula – complete with soap opera dramatics and all.

Regardless of whether you think it’s the best thing since Swiss cheese or whether it should have ended in season two, Sept 3 marks the beginning of the end for this iteration of the monumental franchise. The first half of season five – five episodes – was presented on Sept 3, while the second half will be released on Dec 3 later this year.

In keeping with the helter-skelter of the series, the last season hints not-so-subtly that the show will go out with a bang: Now that the Professor (Álvaro Morte) has been captured by inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and his fate unknown to the viewers, the gang is stuck in the Bank of Spain with no escape plan and no instructions, while the army is closing in to finish them off.

So buckle up, it’s going to be a wild one.

