Monthly watchlist: True crime, arthouse cinema, and kooky comedies to watch this November

The year's wrapping up, and with one month left till the holidays, you're gonna need all hands on deck for the final lap.

Kick back with us for some true crime dramas, arthouse Hong Kong cinema, Singaporean comedies, and everything else on our watchlist this November!

Under the Banner of Heaven (2022)

Genre: True Crime, Drama

Taking a step back in history, Under the Banner of Heaven adapts the book written by Jon Krakauer, which revisits the horrific murder of a mother and daughter.

This seven-episode miniseries follows the trail from this tragic and true incident to the Church of Latter-day Saints through the investigation of Detectives Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) and Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham) - a Mormon and a Native American Paiute respectively.

The tension between religious dogma and justice pushes and pulls on the screen for a thrilling watch, while historical flashbacks to the founding of Mormonism paints the big picture.

Under the Banner of Heaven is available for streaming on Disney+.

Fallen Angels (1995)

Genre: Arthouse, Neo-Noir

A continuation of the tales in Chungking Express (1994), Wong Kar-Wai gives us more of the melanchony and longing without as much sweetness to cut through it.

Two separate storylines, one following the distant connection between a hitman and his work partner who's in love with him, and the other following a free-spirited man in his adventures through Hong Kong, come together at the end to create the feeling of sonder - the realisation that everyone is living lives just as rich and distinct as the other - and reminds us that connections are both rare and fleeting.

Fallen Angels is available for streaming on Netflix.

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

The sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic is back, with the return of the Sanderson sister witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, and the havoc they inevitably wreck.

Resurrected yet again, their dastardly deeds spur our new protagonists Becca, Izzy, and Cassie to band together to stop them from their deadly ways (though you might find yourself rooting for the witches instead).

Keep your eyes peeled for special drag queen guests Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jete, and Kahmora Hall!

Hocus Pocus 2 is available for streaming on Disney+.

Ajoomma (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

We're all aware of the stranglehold Korean media has on Singapore, with some of the greatest victims being the unsuspecting Singaporean aunties.

Ajoomma explores just what it would be like for those K-drama dreams to come true for one of them.

After living her life supporting her family, our Auntie jumps headlong into an identity crisis following the death of her husband and the independence of her son, and reconnects with who she is with a solo adventure to Korea.

Ajoomma is currently screening in theatres.

One Dollar Lawyer (2022 - )

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Whether it's the intellectual battles, or the satisfaction it gives our ambitious hearts, lawyer dramas have quite the hold on us.

Combine that with the K-wave, and you've got One Dollar Lawyer, a K-drama following a world class lawyer, that only charges 1000 won for his top tier skills.

Watch Cheon Ji-Hun uses creativity to truly stretch every dollar in his cases with his killer argumentative skills and a bleeding heart for the underdog.

One Dollar Lawyer is available for streaming on Disney+.

ALSO READ: 10 new K-dramas to watch in November 2022

This article was first published in City Nomads.