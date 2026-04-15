Moon Chae-won to marry non-celebrity boyfriend in June

Moon Chae-won will be married soon.

In a handwritten letter posted on her Instagram account today (April 15), the 39-year-old South Korean actress said she'll be tying the knot in June this year.

"I wanted to personally share this news with everyone who has shown me such warm interest and support since my debut. I feel a little nervous and excited at the thought of starting a family. I plan to be active in many ways in the future," she wrote.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DXI6xNiD3_i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

According to her agency Blitzway Entertainment, her fiance is not a celebrity and the wedding will be held privately with family members and close relatives.

"We ask for your understanding that it is difficult to disclose specific details out of consideration for both families," they said. "We would appreciate it if you could send warm blessings for Chae-won's new beginning."

They also shut down premarital pregnancy rumours.

Chae-won debuted in the 2007 series Mackerel Run and gained attention after the drama Painter of the Wind (2008) where she played a gisaeng who falls for a female painter disguised as a man.

Her other notable works include the 2011 serials Brilliant Legacy and The Princess' Man, The Innocent Man (2012) and Flower of Evil (2020), with her last drama role being Payback: Money and Power (2023).

[[nid:733645]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com