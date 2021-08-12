Morbius director reveals crossover cameo

Daniel Espinosa, director of Sony’s Morbius, may have let a cameo slip in an interview.

When asked about his experience directing big names, Espinosa said: ‘when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy, then it feels cool and very exciting.’

With Jared Leto playing the titular character, Michael Morbius, the appearance of Michael Keaton, who played Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, was revealed in the Morbius trailer. However, it isn’t confirmed whether Keaton will be reprising the role of Vulture.

PHOTO: Sony Pictures Releasing

Thus, when the director utters Tom Hardy’s name within the same breath as the other two stars, it is quite likely that Hardy will be featured in the film.

Hardy, who took on the titular role in Venom and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is a major presence within the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

PHOTO: Sony Pictures Releasing

As such, it is not surprising that the character will have a cameo in the still young and expanding cinematic universe.

Despite the numerous delays Morbius suffered due to Covid-19, this trickle of information gets fans (and ourselves) on how the MCU might evolve post End Game.

After all, we do know that Doctor Strange will be making an appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man movie serving, possibly, as the webhead’s mentor.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.