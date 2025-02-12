Moses Lim dies aged 75
PHOTO: Facebook/Moses Lim
Local comedian-host Moses Lim died yesterday (Feb 11) at the age of 75.
His death was announced in a post on his Facebook page this morning.
"Moses Lim, who brought endless laughter and joy to generations of Singaporeans, has taken his final bow, leaving behind a legacy that sparkles as brightly as his unforgettable smile," the post reads.
Moses was well-known for his performance as Tan Ah Teck in local sitcom Under One Roof, which aired from 1995 to 2003.
No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.