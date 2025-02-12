Moses Lim dies aged 75

Local comedian-host Moses Lim died yesterday (Feb 11) at the age of 75.

His death was announced in a post on his Facebook page this morning.

"Moses Lim, who brought endless laughter and joy to generations of Singaporeans, has taken his final bow, leaving behind a legacy that sparkles as brightly as his unforgettable smile," the post reads.

Moses was well-known for his performance as Tan Ah Teck in local sitcom Under One Roof, which aired from 1995 to 2003.

