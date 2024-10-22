'Most brilliant thing I've ever done': Britney Spears marries herself

Britney Spears declared she has "married" herself a year after the breakdown of her marriage to Sam Asghari.

The pop superstar tied the knot with her third husband Sam in 2022 but the union broke down after just 14 months and they reached a divorce settlement in May. Britney has now shared a video of herself wearing a white dress and a wedding veil and declared she's tied the knot with herself.

In a post on Instagram, the 42-year-old wrote: "The day I married myself… Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done!"

Britney's first husband was her childhood friend Jason Alexander but their marriage was annulled just 55 hours after they tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2004.

She went on to wed dancer Kevin Federline later that year and they became parents to two sons before splitting in 2007.

After her third marriage ended, Britney opened up about her new relationship status and revealed it felt "weird" to be single.

In a post on Instagram, she explained: "It's so weird being single. I've realised I don't talk to myself that nicely at all. I'm easily manipulated and wear my heart on my sleeve, but I'm definitely changing all of that.

"I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me? I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day...l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things…

"The way I live my life is mine... I've had so many people interfere with that… But to know it's okay to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing!"

