'The most magical weekend of my life': Vanessa Hudgens on her recent wedding

Vanessa Hudgens' wedding was a "magical" occasion.

The 34-year-old actress recently married baseball star Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico, and Vanessa has now revealed that it was a perfect weekend for the couple.

Vanessa — who made their romance Instagram official in 2021 — told Vogue magazine: "It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life.

"I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone's phones away.

"It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other — our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they're going to invest real time into. Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical."

Vanessa's wedding actually "exceeded" her own expectations.

The actress said: "Literally talking about it right now, I'm getting teary-eyed. I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

Vanessa and Cole, 27, wrote their own wedding vows and the actress has encouraged other people to follow her example.

The movie star "loved" expressing her admiration and appreciation for Cole in front of their friends and family.

Vanessa - who previously dated Zac Efron, her former High School Musical co-star, and actor Austin Butler - shared: "[Writing my own vows] was important to me.

"I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It's just beautiful. I loved it."

