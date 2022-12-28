Mother of 10-year-old girl? Netizens dig out background of Song Joong-ki's girlfriend

There aren't many armchair detectives quite as dedicated as the fans of South Korean celebrities.

Following actor Song Joong-ki's revelation on Monday (Dec 26) that he is currently in a romance with a British woman, netizens have done their utmost to figure out who this lucky lady is.

And so far, netizens have alleged that the mystery woman is Katy Louise Sanders, who is a year older than him at 38, and a former actress.

But that's not all they dug up about her.

On Tuesday, netizens speculated Katy may not be the only new entry into Joong-ki's private life — Katy has also been seen on multiple occasions with a girl, reportedly now about 10 years old, who is presumed to be her daughter.

This was noticed after netizens scoured the web and found pictures of Katy attending an event years ago with a bulging belly, likely due to her pregnancy. Later pictures show Katy bringing a blond girl to other events.

It is unclear who the father of the child is.

Some eagle-eyed netizens have also noticed a woman dressed in white travelling with Joong-ki in the airport when he returned to South Korea from Singapore on Dec 9, speculating that she is Katy.

Aside from his travels, Katy has purportedly been seen attending multiple weddings together with Joong-ki, several media have reported.

News articles indicate that Katy was born in London on July 21, 1984, and has both British and Columbian bloodlines. As a child, she moved to Rome and attended an international school there.

As an actress, she played supporting roles in shows like The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003), the Law & Order TV series (2004) and The Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018).

She has reportedly turned her focus away from showbiz and taken up the role of an English teacher.

Katy might have also been Joong-ki's Italian teacher for his Italian-speaking role in the 2021 drama Vincenzo, for which he won the Grand Prize at the Apan Star Awards.

At the award ceremony on Sept 9 this year, Joong-ki dropped a hint of his relationship.

During his acceptance speech, he thanked his family along with "Katy, Nala, Maya and Antes".

While "Katy" likely refers to his new love, Maya and Antes are the names of the pets that Katy owns. Nala is Joong-ki's pet dog.

Joong-ki's agency High Zium Studio reportedly stated about their relationship: "Song Joong-ki is [in a happy relationship with] a woman… Please watch over them warmly. We ask for your understanding that information other than the fact that they are in a relationship cannot be confirmed."

Joong-ki divorced from actress Song Hye-kyo in 2019 after less than two years of marriage.

