Ms Marvel series gets theatrical release in Pakistan

Marvel's upcoming six-episode series Ms Marvel, slated to be released on Disney+ on June 8, 2022, will be released in theatres in Pakistan in a special three-part cinema format. This is because Disney+ is not available in Pakistan, but the lead character is of Pakistani descent.

Ms Marvel tells the coming-of-age story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim Pakistani-American teenage girl who is coming to terms with her newfound superpowers while she struggles with the usual issues teenagers face — infatuation, problems fitting in, and an oversized imagination.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

With its Pakistani heritage, the series has been highly anticipated in Pakistan, and fans have been wondering if they'll miss out on the show since the Disney+ streaming service is not available in Pakistan yet. Well, they don't have to wonder anymore.

Earlier this week, in conjunction with the religious holiday of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, one of Ms Marvel's directors, announced that Ms Marvel will be getting a special theatrical release just in Pakistan.

"Disney and Marvel will be specially creating a cinema format version of the six episode series for Pakistan, split into three parts as follows: Episode one and two will debut on June 16; Episodes three and four will debut on June 30; Episodes five and six will debut on July 14."

Ms Marvel stars newcomer Iman Vellani, who is set for an appearance in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, alongside Brie Larson. Other cast members include Saagar Shaikh, Mohan Kapoor, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Travina Springer, Laith Nakli, and Overwatch star Anjali Bhimani.

It is developed by British writer Bisha K. Ali, who serves as the head writer and showrunner, and is directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The six-episode series is part of the MCU universe expansion, which will introduce viewers to new characters such as She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

Ms Marvel releases on Disney+ on June 8, 2022, and in theatres in Pakistan on June 16, June 30 and July 14.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.