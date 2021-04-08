Multi-part documentary series on Kanye West reportedly set to land on Netflix in 2021

A multi-part documentary series about Kanye West's life and career is reportedly set to land on Netflix this year.

According to Billboard, the streaming giant spent "upwards of US$30 million (S$40 million)" on the series, though this has not been confirmed.

The currently untitled project is being helmed by music video producing pair Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah, who were behind the hip-hop superstar and Yeezy founder's 2004 promos for Jesus Walks (Version 3) and Through the Wire.

Fans can expect to see never-before-seen footage of the rapper in the doc, which follows his career in music and fashion, his 2020 presidential bid, and touch on the tragic death of his mother, Donda West.

The series is said to have been in the works for two decades, and while the hitmaker is not working on the production himself, he has given his seal of approval.

Coodie and Chike's Creative Control have joined forces with TIME Studios on the series, who distributed the 2018 Aretha Franklin concert film 'Amazing Grace'.

Last month, Kanye won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 2021 Grammys for his album Jesus is King.

While it was his 22nd Grammy win, it marked his first-ever gospel prize from the prestigious awards ceremony.

The documentary news comes amid the 43-year-old star's divorce from Kim Kardashian West.

In February, the 40-year-old Kim filed to end her six-year marriage with Kanye, with whom she has children North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and 22-month-old Psalm.

The pair cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

And the KKW Beauty founder has asked for joint legal and physical custody of her and Kanye's four children.

The couple began dating in 2012, and had their first child in 2013 before tying the knot in 2014.