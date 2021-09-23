Murder at Old Changi Hospital takes Halloween hijinks to the next level

Ghosts may be relegated to fiction and horror sequels in the tech-savvy world of today, but even then the horrors of Old Changi Hospital never quite lose their charm and mythic status.

Come October, you can get into the Halloween mood with Murder at Old Changi Hospital, a horror-themed interactive escape room game with an Augmented Reality (AR) experience created by The Doodle People.

The brainchild of award-winning playwright Chong Tze Chien, Murder at Old Changi Hospital is the follow-up to 2020’s interactive horror-mystery theatrical gameplay Murder at Mandai Camp.

You are tasked by a fellow paranormal investigator (Bright Ong) to investigate events leading up to the alleged murder of a young canteen worker, Farah Aiyah (Munah Bagharib) and the disappearance of the four Commandos associated with the victim in 1996.

Set to the beat of a chilling story, you’ll piece together physical evidence and puzzles along with footage and flashbacks in the form of 360-degree videos complete with spatial audio surround sound.

PHOTO: Sight Lines Entertainment

It’s a true choose-your-own-adventure where the flow of the adventure is non-linear and is determined by the participants.

In other words, no two playthroughs will be quite the same as every choice made determines what can and cannot be viewed. In gaming terms, that’s replay value here.

And much like video games, there’s an achievement system within the game where you need to identify all the necessary evidence and the culprit within 90 minutes to solve the case.

The virtual escape room experience will screen every Friday to Sunday from Oct 8 till Nov 7 2021, every Friday to Sunday at 8.30pm and 10pm.

Tickets are priced at $45 per entry with options for clue and time extension add-ons. You can also activate clues for additional costs at specific points in the experience. P2W rocks!

Lucky draw when you beat the game

Audiences who correctly identify the culprit stand a chance to win a 2D1N Luxurious Stay at Shangri-La Singapore’s Valley Wing valued at $1,500++.

The lavish package includes a capacious one-bedroom suite complete with butler service, bespoke turn-down menu and well-appointed creature comforts.

There’s breakfast for two in the exclusive Summit Room, daily afternoon tea and evening canapes at The Valley Wing Lounge and Unlimited all-day champagne at The Champagne Bar.

All you have to do is to beat the game and enter the draw before Nov 7, 2021, 11.59pm.

This Chicken is killing it?

PHOTO: Potions

OK, it’s not quite like a cinema outing where you snack while watching a movie, but there are two themed food bundles from Chix Hot Chicken – Singapore’s first Nashville-style fried chicken – tied to Murder at Old Changi Hospital: Murder at Old Changi Hospital Bundle (for one to two pax, $21.99) and Munah’s Bundle (for three to five pax, $51.99), curated by Munah Bagharib.

They feature Dirty Taters topped with cheddar and gouda cheese, fried chicken bits and their housemade comeback sauce, Hot Wings with four spice levels to choose from, and Good Ol’ Waffles served with butter and maple syrup.

Munah’s Bundle also includes her go-tos – the cheesy Pepperjack burger and the Buffalo hotdog. Also available daily via chixhotchicken.com.

This article was first published in Potions.