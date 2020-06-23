Must-watch shows starring Lee Min-ho, king of social media

South Korea media outlet Naver announced that Lee Min-ho is the most followed Korean actor across all his social media platforms, reported The Straits Times.

He has 17.2 million followers on Instagram alone, 3 million followers on Twitter, 17.4 million on Facebook and 28.6 million on Weibo. With a total of more than 65 million followers on his various social media platforms, Lee tops the list among the most-followed Korean actors.

The King: Eternal Monarch is his first drama after completing his military service last year. If you just finished watching that, here are other shows starring the 32-year-old actor known for his good looks.