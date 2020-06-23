Must-watch shows starring Lee Min-ho, king of social media

South Korea media outlet Naver announced that Lee Min-ho is the most followed Korean actor across all his social media platforms, reported The Straits Times.
He has 17.2 million followers on Instagram alone, 3 million followers on Twitter, 17.4 million on Facebook and 28.6 million on Weibo. With a total of more than 65 million followers on his various social media platforms, Lee tops the list among the most-followed Korean actors.
The King: Eternal Monarch is his first drama after completing his military service last year. If you just finished watching that, here are other shows starring the 32-year-old actor known for his good looks.
Boys Over Flowers (2009)
Throwback to the golden age of Korean dramas and cliche plots (that we absolutely love). Boys Over Flowers is heralded as one of the classic and timeless dramas that serve as an introduction to the world that is K-drama.
Lee Min-ho (Gu Jun-pyo) is part of the exclusive group F4 that rules the school of the elite, where only the rich and powerful are groomed. All that changes when he meets fellow classmate Jan-di, only in the school because of a scholarship, the two dislike each other instantly.
But alas, their lives are intertwined and soon there’s no separating her from F4.
Available on Netflix and Viu.
Personal Preference (2010)
This year’s biggest Korean dramas so far are arguably Crash Landing On You and The King: Eternal Monarch, if you’re both a Lee Min-ho and Son Ye-jin fan, then you have to catch the actors in Personal Preference when they were just starting out their careers in 2010.
Personal Preference is based on a novel in 2007. Park Kae-in (Son Ye-jin), is a furniture designer that lives in a house designed by her late father, a famous architect. Jeon Jin-ho (Lee Min-ho) decides to rent a room from her house, with ulterior motives for his own business as an architect.
Under the impression that Jin-ho is gay, Kae-in agrees to let him move in.
It’s hilarious, romantic and everything you need to watch if you haven’t already.
City Hunter (2011)
If you think Lee Min-ho is only good in romcoms or dramas, his role in City Hunter proves otherwise.
Lee Yoon-sung (Lee Min-ho) works at the Blue House for the National Communication Network Team. Working to avenge his father, Yoon-sung has an elaborate plan with rules to follow a strict mission. That includes falling in love.
That all goes out the window when he meets Kim Na-na (Park Min-young, Her Private Life), and they work together to expose the deep corruption that exists in the Blue House.
Inheritors (2013)
Being the first-ever Korean drama to be co-produced by an American digital distribution, this series was a hit in South Korea and all across Asia.
Set in the high school of the ultra-rich, these students aren’t your average kids, being groomed to take over their family empires and only mixing around with the powerful.
Kim Tan (Lee Min-ho), the wealthy heir to a large Korean conglomerate, was exiled to America by his brother attempting to inherit the business.
There, Kim Tan meets Cha Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye) and falls in love despite him being engaged. So ensues drama, family responsibilities and love. This drama is definitely one to catch if you’re a fan of Lee Min-ho.
Available on Netflix and Viu.
One Line Romance (2014)
Also known as Love Line, One Line Romance is a mini-drama that stars Lee Min-ho as Min-ho, a famous Korean music producer.
A female Chinese tourist, Ling Ling (Bae Hayden), was visiting Korea when she crossed paths with Min-ho. So captivated by her, the music producer was inspired to write a new song. As they both speak different languages, the two communicate over the LINE app and slowly fall in love through the screen.
The pinnacle example of a modern-day love story.
Legend of the Blue Sea (2016)
Inspired by a classic Joseon legend, from Korea’s first collection of unofficial historical tales of a fisherman’s adventure with a mermaid, Legend of the Blue Sea is a drama you’ll like if you’re a fan of his latest work The King: The Eternal Monarch.
Heo Joon-jae (Lee Min-ho) is a businessman turned con-artist and meets Shim Cheong (Jun Ji-hyun, My Love from the Star). The drama toggles between present-day and the parallel story of their Joseon incarnations.
Their tragic past life leads them to meet in the present day and it’s given them a second chance at love.
Available on Netflix.
The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)
Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) is the third emperor of his generation, the perfect leader his subjects look to. Hiding a painful secret and past, Lee Gon escapes into his own world, literally. He attempts to find and cross the barrier to an alternate reality where the Republic of Korea exists in place of his Kingdom.
Two parallel universes have been opened and demons have been unleashed. King Lee Gon seeks to seal the gateway between dimensions, that his uncle has assembled from the two worlds.
Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun, Goblin), a police inspector, simply wants to protect other’s lives and their loved ones as her life is tangled with Lee Gon from their past.
Available on Netflix.