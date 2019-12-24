My 2019 in AsiaOne: I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng

My very first celebrity interview after five years with AsiaOne? Queen of Cantopop Sammi Cheng.

When I asked Sammi about her plans for 2019, my question about babies elicited a chuckle from the Hong Kong star.

But I didn’t expect, four months later, to be breaking the news that her husband Andy Hui was caught cheating on her.

She was betrayed by one of her friends, no less.

Then came the mad scramble to cover Andy’s tearful apology in a press conference hours after the video clip was leaked.

It was a scandal that involved some of Hong Kong’s biggest stars and had the perfect mix for even more drama.

But the theatrics didn’t happen — not from Sammi anyway.

In the weeks that followed, I was surprised by how calmly and gracefully she handled the prickly situation.

She not only forgave Andy in a reflective Instagram post about marriage, Sammi even tried to rehabilitate his badly tarnished image by inviting him to her concert in July.

Once she took a stance, the singer-actress never addressed the incident again.

As expected of a queen.

lamminlee@asiaone.com