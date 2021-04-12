My Date With A Vampire actor Jimmy Wong dies of cancer

After battling a cancer relapse for three weeks, veteran Hong Kong actor Jimmy Wong — best remembered for his role as Qiu Shu in the hit drama series My Date With A Vampire — died late last week.

His son Anakin Wong announced the news on an emotional Facebook post on Saturday (April 10) just before 2am: "My father, whom I love and respected the most, left us quietly, peacefully and without pain.

"I rejoice in the fact that I could walk with you in your last journey. I rejoice that I had the opportunity to be filial and take care of you. I rejoice that I grew up under the shelter of your strong arms, thank you very much. Father, I love you. I will be good, I will take good care of myself, you can leave peacefully."

77-year-old Jimmy — who was in showbiz for more than 50 years — was diagnosed with stage two colorectal cancer three years ago, and recovered well after surgery. However, he suffered a relapse last month and was hospitalised on March 20.

His younger sister, actress Bonnie Wong, told Hong Kong media at that time that the cancerous cells had spread to his lungs and he was battling the illness.

After hearing of the news, actress Joey Meng, who played Ma Xiaoling in My Date With A Vampire, said in a Facebook post: "Qiu Shu, my wonderful comrade-in-arms, I wish you a smooth journey to the afterlife. Continue to be cool over there!"

