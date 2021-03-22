Veteran Hong Kong actor Jimmy Wong hospitalised after cancer spread to lungs

Many of us grew up watching the Hong Kong dramas and movies that they acted in. Sadly, some of these familiar faces are in the news recently not because of their latest show but for their ill health.

After Ng Man Tat, 70, died on Feb 27 following a battle with liver cancer, another veteran Hong Kong actor is fighting for his life.

Jimmy Wong, best remembered for his role as Qiu Shu in the 1998 ATV drama series My Date With A Vampire and its sequels, was hospitalised on Saturday (March 20).

The 77-year-old — who has been in showbiz for more than 50 years — was diagnosed with stage two colorectal cancer three years ago, and recovered well after surgery. However, he recently suffered a relapse.

His younger sister, actress Bonnie Wong, confirmed to Hong Kong media that the cancerous cells have spread to his lungs and he is currently battling the illness in hospital. She added he had breathing problems on Saturday and his son called for an ambulance. He was conscious but had irregular blood pressure.

Bonnie said she wasn't able to visit him that day because of the pandemic. She added: "I hope heaven will give my brother another eight to 10 years. We are waiting for him to be discharged to play cards together."

Celebrities Eric Wan, Joey Meng, and Lawrence Lau — Jimmy's co-stars in My Date With A Vampire — have sent their best wishes to him after hearing the news.

Joey wrote on Weibo: "Be well, Qiu Shu! We are all rooting for you!"

Jimmy Wong in My Date With A Vampire. PHOTO: YouTube screengrab

