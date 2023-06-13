'My dream has come true!' Glenn Yong cast as teacher in I Not Stupid 3

Many Singaporean kids grew up watching the I Not Stupid series, but how many have actually gotten the chance to act in it?

Local actor Glenn Yong has been cast as a teacher in I Not Stupid 3, one of the lucky few out of more than 2,000 people who answered the call to audition for the film in May this year. Local director-actor Jack Neo revealed some of the confirmed cast names at 8pm on Saturday (June 10) on his Facebook livestream.

"I am honoured to be part of I Not Stupid 3, my dream has come true!" 26-year-old Glenn told 8world.

He added that the role of a teacher was "challenging" and that he had reached out to his primary and secondary school teachers so he could "understand a teacher's job scope" in preparation for the role.

It is Glenn's fourth time working with Jack, 63, after Ah Girls Go Army (2022), Ah Girls Go Army Part Two (2022) and King of Musang King (2023).

Glenn also shared that he hopes to have more breakthroughs in show business.

Jack expressed that he would be testing the waters in the Chinese film market with this movie.

Other cast members include four child actors aged between 11 and 13. Among them, Wu Weien, 12, has received Best Newcomer Award at the Star Awards twice; and Zhou Yuchen, 11, has many experiences filming in China, and has worked on Chinese films My Country, My Parents (2021) and Like a Flowing River 3 (2023).

I Not Stupid (2002) and I Not Stupid Too (2006) were iconic Singapore films written and directed by Jack, exploring important themes in the Singapore education system.

Ng Say Yong, chief content officer of mm2 Entertainment, said: "I Not Stupid and I Not Stupid Too were iconic Jack Neo movies. They led to robust discussions and heated debates on our education system, but more importantly, how we raise and communicate with our children, and the values we pass on to them."

The lensing ceremony for I Not Stupid 3 will be held today.

