Want to date Glenn Yong? He's open to it and here's how to catch his attention

In a recent interview with Buro Malaysia, Glenn Yong revealed that he's open to dating a fan — and he's also shared a bit more about himself that might help you catch his attention.

"Would you ever date a Hangbaobao (name for Glenn's fans)?" the local actor-singer, who was voted 62nd most handsome in the world, was asked in the clip.

Biting his lower lip in consideration, the 26-year-old gave it a brief moment of thought before smiling and answering: "I would."

Glenn also shared that his celebrity crush is Jennie from the popular K-pop girl group Blackpink.

Jennie, 27, was previously rumoured to be dating BigBang's G-Dragon and more recently, BTS' V. It's unclear if she's in a relationship at present.

While Glenn didn't share what exactly attracts him to Jennie, her many qualities — from looks to accolades — certainly make her attractive.

And to many, being anything like Jennie might be a tall order — but fret not. If you can't be as pretty or accomplished as the Blackpink idol, you can still talk to him about her as a conversation topic.

Glenn was also asked by Buro Malaysia about how people should get his attention if they should chance upon him in person.

He gave a surprised exclamation when he first read the question, but then responded after some thought with a cheeky smile on his face.

"[You can] pass me $1 million!" Glenn jokingly said, bursting into laughter.

That amount of money is certainly more than enough to get almost anyone's attention, however, so Glenn definitely isn't alone in that.

Catch Glenn in Jack Neo's Lunar New Year movie The King of Musang King, alongside Mark Lee, Yeo Yann Yann and Jack himself.

