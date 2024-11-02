I had my first tarot reading at Disney+'s Agatha All Along pop-up at Haji Lane, here's how it went

As someone who is interested in astrology, I was excited to hear that there would be tarot reading at Disney+'s Agatha All Along interactive pop-up titled The Witches' Road.

Yesterday (Nov 1), my colleague Gwen and I had the chance to take a peek before it opens to the public.

Upon walking through the door, I felt like I was transported to another world - the stairs were covered in crunchy leaves and led up to an altar-like setting lit with candles.

We were handed our own darkhold - in reference to Agatha's spellbook of dark magic - and tasked to complete a series of activities where we'd get a stamp after completing each.

Of course, I chose to start with the tarot readings and aura paintings.

At the table sat the intuitive resident witch Nara, and we were told that visitors on weekends can choose either getting their aura painted or have a tarot reading done by her.

I picked the latter, and was handed a stack of tarot cards while Nara shuffled another.

The first card she pulled was the warrior of fire, followed by positive expectations.

Explaining how the colours of the card were related to my chakra, she told me how the first card is a sign that I should take care of my health, and doing so will essentially lead to what the second card says - positive expectations.

I was pretty taken aback at how accurate the reading felt; I've had some struggles with maintaining my well-being lately. In fact, I was having a headache over lack of sleep that day.

She pulled out two more cards - environmental awareness and body movement - and smiled as she told me that I should connect with nature more often and use my voice for greater things.

Gwen chose to get an aura painting done and after a quick reading, Nara whipped out her painting tools and got to work.

Our sessions lasted for 10 minutes each, and I have to say I was quite satisfied with my first-ever tarot reading.

The following activities were just as fun: Choosing a potion recipe from the mini bar, collecting a spell from a tree and drawing it to add to our darkhold.

I'd personally love to come back with my friends to get some group snaps for the 'gram, as the space is filled with aesthetically pleasing photo spots.

Interested in experiencing the fun for yourself? Located at 4A Haji Lane, the pop-up opens today at 2pm and will run until Nov 14.

It opens from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays and 11am to 10pm on weekends.

Visitors should note that the 10-minute tarot card reading or aura painting session with Nara is only available on weekends. On weekdays, visitors can pull an aura card that comes with a short reading instead.

We'd recommend coming early or you may have to wait a while for your turn!

Collect your first stamp after exploring The Witches' Road and stay tuned for the next Disney+ pop-up launching Nov 16. This upcoming event will feature an interactive experience for the highly anticipated K-drama series Light Shop starring Ju Ji-hoon and Park Bo-young.

The duo will also be in Singapore for the Disney Presents: A Night of Stars fan-meet on Nov 20, 5.30pm at Marquee.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell.

Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series is now streaming on Disney+.

