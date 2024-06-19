'My heart aches too': Chen Shucheng laments losing temper when tutoring grandson, 8

Education is often not an easy path for both the learner as well as the teacher, and even local veteran actor Chen Shucheng is prone to losing his cool when tutoring his grandson.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published on June 19, the 74-year-old shared that he has two grandchildren, a boy, aged eight, and a girl, four.

Their homes are in such close proximity that Shucheng revealed he could see his daughter's balcony from the balcony of his own home.

"I told my grandchildren, if you want to look for grandpa, you can always use a torch light to 'blink' at me," he said, referring to how they can turn the light on and off as a signal.

Shucheng also shared that his daughter places a strong emphasis on the Chinese subject when it comes to her children's studies, including being able to write the characters neatly.

"My grandson is left-handed, so it's more difficult for him to write. His mother always complains that his handwriting for Chinese characters is not beautiful enough," he said.

Under his daughter's guidance, however, Shucheng revealed that his grandson is able to grasp both languages — English and Chinese — well.

But occasionally, Shucheng still has to step in to tutor him.

When asked about his temperament while teaching his grandson, Shucheng, who is known for his quick temper, revealed that he can't help but lose it sometimes.

"I am impatient and would often get angry. Occasionally, my grandson would tell his mother, 'Please save me mum, I don't want grandpa [to teach me], he will get angry!'" Shucheng laughed.

Despite that, he is still the doting grandpa, professing that he would never want to do so. He added: "My heart aches too!"

