Photo of Francis Ng and Chen Shucheng with their wives stirs curiosity — how did they become friends?

What do local acting veteran Chen Shucheng and Hong Kong star Francis Ng have in common?

That's probably one question on netizens' minds when a photo of the pair and their partners surfaced online over the Chinese New Year festive season, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Turns out, it's not the men who have struck up a friendship but their wives, former actresses Huang Peiru and Fiona Wong.

Ex-Star Search alum Fiona left showbiz and settled in Hong Kong after marrying Francis in 2002, and the couple have a 15-year-old son Feynman, who was also seen in the photo.

Fiona, 53, was recently contacted by Zaobao, where she revealed that she was in town to visit family for the new year, as is her usual custom.

She added that the photo was taken and shared by the hotel's PR folks and not by them — unsurprising given the celeb couples' low-key nature, the paper reported.

On how she got acquainted with Shucheng and Peiru, Fiona — who joined the second season of Star Search alongside eventual winner Chew Chor Meng, Margaret Lee and Rayson Tan — told the Chinese-language daily that Shucheng was someone who "really cared for the juniors" on set.

"I didn't have much experience then and he would teach me... actually he didn't teach, he guided me so that people would not misunderstand that my bad acting was taught by him!" Fiona stated with a laugh.

She added that despite getting "many NGs" (no-good takes) during a shoot, he didn't get angry.

As for how she struck up a friendship with Peiru who has not acted in decades, Fiona said it was all due to a chance meeting.

The pair then exchanged numbers and began texting each other, said Fiona, who likened their friendship to that of "pen pals".

Fiona explained that Peiru and Shucheng had invited them to a meal last year when they were in Singapore and this year Fiona and Francis reciprocated the gesture.

Will son study in Singapore?

In the interview, Fiona revealed some pieces of her personal life, including why Feynman had posted on his Weibo account last year that he was leaving his online persona behind and that he was "ill".

Fiona explained: "He had a skin allergy so I brought him to see a TCM doctor. He had also said earlier that if he crossed over a million followers he would quit Weibo, so he did!"

She added that she supported the move too, as Feynman, who studies at the Singapore International School in Hong Kong, would be sitting for the O-Level exams this year.

And it seems Feynman's online antics, especially when it comes to trolling his dad and vice versa, extends to the home as well.

"That's why I say I have two kids, one big and one little. My husband has a temper like a child, although others might see it as an 'artist's temperament'. I just like his authenticity," said Fiona.

Proving as well that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, Fiona told Zaobao that Feynman has expressed an interest in studying film.

And while she would be "all too happy" to have him pursue his university education in Singapore so that she can spend more time with her parents, she stated that it's probably "not ideal" due to the lack of courses available here.

