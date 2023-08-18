'My heart stopped beating for 2 seconds': Joey Yung accidentally sends mic flying into audience

One second she's singing, and the next, Joey Yung's microphone goes careening into the audience.

It happened during her encore set when the Cantopop diva was performing at the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts on Aug 16.

"Don't think of me as being so alert on stage," the 43-year-old wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of the bizarre incident. "In fact, my nickname is 'Da La Di La' — I'm clumsy at many things.

"I spill water while pouring it to drink, and I drop items on the floor."

She poked fun at her clumsiness further, writing that when she was young, her mother would ask her if she had a "hole in [her] chin" during mealtimes. Ergo, she was a messy eater as a kid.

In the video, Joey can be seen screaming when the mic gets launched into the air, laughing in embarrassment as she is handed it back by someone in the audience a few seconds later.

Joey described her shock at watching the mic fly, writing: "My heart stopped beating for two seconds."

She was also thankful that the mic didn't hit the head of the concertgoers in the front row and concluded that "nothing is impossible" when it comes to her.

Coffee break in Singapore

While Joey is currently doing a 17-day residency at the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts, she was last in Singapore for a concert earlier this year in March.

The show, Love in Marina Bay Sands, was held at the Sands Ballroom, and Joey took the time to visit a fellow singer's cafe at the ArtScience Museum nearby.

"Once I arrived in Singapore, the weather was sunny. The first thing I did was to visit JJ Lin's cafe and enjoy a cuppa," Joey shared on Instagram, accompanied by a post of herself and her team at the cafe, enjoying their caffeine hit.

