'My heart was bleeding': Recent amputee Duan Weiming gets visit from children, including estranged daughter

Duan Weiming was left in tears after his daughter, whom he's lost touch with for a decade, came knocking on his door.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, the local actor expressed his elation as he recalled the visit from his two children from a previous marriage.

"When I heard my daughter and son talking at my door, I thought, 'Is this for real?'" Weiming, 61, said.

"The moment I walked out of the room and saw them, I was so excited I was speechless! I'm so thankful that they visited me!"

Weiming recently amputated the lower half of his left leg due to diabetes, in order to prevent an infection from spreading.

The children he had with his ex-wife — a daughter, 35, and a son, 15 — visited him at his home after he was recently discharged from the hospital.

The visit was significant because his ex-wife left him after he was caught cheating on her and his daughter decided to follow her mother and cut ties with him. Father and daughter stopped communicating with each other since then.

Said Weiming: "When my daughter came to visit me at my home and called me 'Daddy', I felt really satisfied."

Although he appreciated their visit, Weiming was also cautious and understood that he couldn't be too optimistic about their relationship.

"I really don't dare to hope for too much. It's all my fault, I owe them too much. I should be treated like this," Weiming said, elaborating that he didn't dare to ask to mend their relationship, especially since his daughter is reportedly as stubborn and strong-minded as he is.

But he had also been waiting for this moment for a long time now, he told reporters.

"Knowing that she's in Singapore, I kept thinking to myself, what would happen if she comes to see me and sits down with me?"

'As soon as I opened my mouth, I apologised'

Sitting down with his daughter and having her so close was something that Weiming felt he had never experienced before, he said to Shin Min.

Weiming recounted: "For more than an hour, my daughter quietly listened to what I had to say. Maybe it has been too long and she didn't know what to say… But as soon as I opened my mouth, I apologised to her.

"My son was very quiet and seemed to understand that he should let his sister have some time with me."

He described his son as being strong and stocky and their relationship is much closer than the one he shares with his daughter.

Weiming happily said: "I like to hug him the most and he also loves to hug me!"

Understandably, Weiming was reluctant to part with his children.

"My heart was bleeding watching my children leave. I'm not acting, I really…" Weiming trailed off as he spoke to reporters, crying as he recalled the moment.

His current girlfriend, whom he dearly terms as his wife, pushed him along on his wheelchair as he saw them out.

Weiming also revealed he recently received a text message from his ex-wife stating that she forgives him.

He said: "I'm happier than if I struck the lottery!"

