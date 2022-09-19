'I thought I was strong and would accept it after a day or 2': Diabetic local actor Duan Weiming amputates left calf

When it rains, it pours for this local actor; on top of losing his calf, local actor Duan Weiming also lost his adoptive mother, all in the span of a few days.

The 61-year-old had to undergo amputation of his left calf at the start of this month after diabetes left his leg infected.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News on Saturday (Sept 17), Weiming said: "I've had this disease for a long time. I ignored it — I didn't expect diabetes to have such serious consequences."

He also recounted how he felt after the amputation: "I thought I was strong enough to accept it after a day or two, but no - I only finally let it go after a few days."

In June 2020, he was hospitalised for an operation on his right leg due to diabetes. He told reporters then that he was glad he didn't have to amputate his leg.

Weiming, who was in the 1988 Mandarin drama On The Fringe and last seen in the English TV drama 128 Circle, was also in and out of the hospital this year due to a traffic accident a few months ago, Shin Min reported.

His diabetes took a turn for the worse at the end of August and he was admitted into a hospital for evaluation.

On that same day, however, his 96-year-old adoptive mother — one of the few people whom he said he keeps on living for — died at home. Weiming was discharged from the hospital to handle her funeral.

When he was admitted to the hospital a second time, doctors had to amputate his calf to prevent the infection from spreading.

"Although the operation was delayed [by her death], I have no regrets. I saw my adoptive mother for the last time and said my goodbyes to her," he calmly explained.

Weiming lived with his adoptive mother for many years. During a period of "self-exile", he traversed the globe, visiting regions like Europe and the US but quickly returned home when she asked him to.

'One of life's challenges'

In the first few days after the amputation, Weiming's wound hurt intensely.

He said he struggled to sleep and eat, even with prescribed painkillers.

"Some people say, 'Be strong'. I know how to say that, too," Weiming stated. "But when you're in the midst of it, it's really difficult. But so long as I'm able to endure it, I feel that this is also one of life's challenges."

With his resolve and support from his girlfriend, Weiming was able to gather himself and pull through.

An unexpected gift

With every complex medical procedure comes a hefty bill to pay, but thankfully Weiming didn't have to deal with it.

Explaining his stroke of luck and the kindness of his previous employer only known as Lu, Weiming said: "After he learned about my situation, he asked his housekeeper to contact me. He said that no matter what kind of help I needed, he would help me and that he would foot my medical expenses.

"Where else would I be able to find an employer like this? I was so emotional at the time that I was rendered speechless… I hope I'll be able to thank him in person."

Weiming worked for Lu and his family as a housekeeper for eight years, tending to their property in Sentosa.

Although he lost that job last year due to the pandemic, Lu still offered to help.

Plans for the future

The experience Weiming has had thus far might be shared with others in the future, he explained in the interview with Shin Min.

Speaking about his plans, Weiming voiced out: "I hope that after I recover, I can help people in need and provide them with the encouragement they require. Compared to those that speak only with their mouths, I would lead by example, which should be more convincing."

As for plans to return to showbiz, Weiming expressed that he would rather focus on his current problems rather than speculate.

"No matter what my road ahead may have for me, I don't want to think too much about it for the time being. I will recover from my illness first."

When interviewed, Weiming hadn't been discharged from the hospital. He revealed that after his discharge, he would stay at a nursing home for a period of time to rehabilitate.

