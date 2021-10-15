'My husband has given me a home': Sora Ma marries in simple yet heartfelt ceremony

Sora Ma is hitched, after first announcing her engagement in June.

In a lengthy Instagram post uploaded on Friday (Oct 15), the Singapore-based Malaysian actress detailed a heartfelt account of what happened during her wedding day.

"My husband was very nervous, even though he tried to be otherwise. I was very calm," the 37-year-old wrote. "The whole process (of exchanging marriage vows) was completed amid laughter."

Describing the ceremony as the start of more beautiful days to come, Sora explained that although her husband comes from a traditional Teochew family, they had to forgo a lot of the traditional rituals due to restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it did not hamper their excitement and happiness.

Sora said her family and friends have seen them go through many physical changes but the couple's love for each other remain the same.

"Yes, this is no smooth-sailing relationship, but both of us are firm and resilient in our determination to go on together. My husband and I moved and changed each other with love."

In June, Sora said she met her husband through a common friend after Star Awards 2012, and they have been a couple since March 2013. He is eight years older and not from the entertainment industry.

"Our relationship has passed the seven-year itch and he has treated me nicer and nicer ever since we got together. He didn't take our relationship for granted with the passing of time and he would also put me as the centre in many areas of his life," she told the media then.

In her latest post, besides revealing what else happened during the day — the tea ceremony and photo-taking with friends and family — Sora also shared her thoughts on getting married during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I never thought that getting married is such a warm and happy occasion. I thought I would be so busy that I wouldn't be able to feel the emotions. Even though the wedding had to be simplified due to the pandemic, I felt the truest emotions," she said.

PHOTO: Instagram/soramayx

Sora also expressed her gratitude to the public, her friends and relatives.

She said: "Ever since I announced my engagement, no matter where I was, people that I have never met before would come up to me to congratulate me. I also received many blessings and gifts from friends and family.

"Although this city is small, it has given me lots of love. I have made many friends through my job. My husband has given me a home."

Reiterating her wedding vows, she added: "Respect, support and encourage each other in the days to come. Be a couple who grow together."

ALSO READ: Sora Ma reveals fiance's not from showbiz

chingshijie@asiaone.com